Aruba, Curaçao and St.Maarten go back to ‘high risk’ on Thursday

KRALENDIJK- Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten will again be high-risk countries for Bonaire from Thursday 23 December. All travelers must do a PCR test 48 hours before departure to Bonaire.

They must also complete the health declaration from the Public Health Department online 12 to 24 hours before departure. In addition, all travelers from the CAS islands must take a free self-test upon arrival. On the fifth day after arrival, you must perform another PCR test at a commercial testing company at your own expense. Travelers who are not fully vaccinated are also required to quarantine for five days at their place of residence on arrival.

The travel conditions for travelers from the CAS islands have been adjusted now that the omikron variant of the corona virus has been found in the French half of St Maarten and also on Aruba. With the tightened travel conditions, the travel bubble between the three islands and Bonaire will come to an end for the time being. The bubble was set up to keep travel from the three islands to Bonaire financially attractive for fully vaccinated travelers.

Saba and St. Eustatius

Saba and St Eustatius remain very low risk countries for Bonaire. For travelers from those islands, the travel conditions to come to the island do not change. For an overview of the travel conditions: www.bonairecrisis.com