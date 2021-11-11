Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten turn into low-risk countries for travel to Bonaire













24 Shares

KRALENDIJK – Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten will again be considered low-risk countries for Bonaire from November 12, 2021, when it comes to Covid-19.

Fully vaccinated travellers from Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten from that date onwards will no longer need to take a PCR test for their trip to Bonaire from that date. They must, however, complete the online health declaration.

Unvaccinated travellers from those three islands however, must still take a PCR test and complete the health declaration within 48 hours before departure. These travellers may however travel back to Bonaire from the three islands within 48 hours, with the same PCR test for the return journey.

High risk

Bonaire on the other hand continues to be seen as a ‘very high risk’ country for the other islands. This is due to the fact that Bonaire is still far from bringing the current the wave of contaminations under control. Currently, the infection rate of Bonaire is about 4 to 7 times higher the one on Curaçao for instance, calculated per 100,000 inhabitants.

Travelers from Bonaire for that reason will still have to do an antigen test on the third day after arrival on Curaçao. This is an extra preventative measure for travelers originating from very high-risk countries, which comes on top of the requirement to take a PCR test before departure.