Aruba may start phasing out salary reductions Government Employees

ORANJESTAD- The country of Aruba has started phasing out the salary cut of 12.6%. This was decided in the Kingdom Council of Ministers. There is no green light for Curaçao and Sint Maarten yet as they still have to meet some of the conditions.

State Secretary Van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations wants to offer Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten the opportunity to phase out the salary cuts. She is pleased that Aruba can now take a first step. “Everyone sees that the cost of living is currently rising sharply. Then it is logical that the reduction of the salary discount will also be considered. It is great that Aruba now sees opportunities for this.”

The Netherlands has specified four conditions for phasing out the salary discount: The introduction of the national ordinance for the standardization of top incomes, the money for the full or partial reduction must be found within one’s own budget, when the salary discount has been canceled completely, there may be no deficit in the budget more unless there are new unforeseen circumstances and the 25% discount on salaries for political office holders will remain in effect for the time being.

It has also been agreed that salaries in the lowest scales will rise first, because those employees will be hit hardest by the rising cost of living.

Curacao and Sint Maarten

State Secretary Van Huffelen expects that Curaçao and Sint Maarten will soon also take steps to reduce the salary discount. In order not to have to wait for the next Council of Ministers during the summer recess, she and the Minister of Finance are authorized to assess whether the conditions have been met and to take a decision on this.