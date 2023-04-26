Aruba’s Governor Alfonso Boekhoudt visits St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- Governor Alfonso Boekhoudt of Aruba visited Statia on Saturday 23 April; his first in more than ten years.

The Governor was accompanied by his cabinet director and adjutant. During his brief visit, Governor Boekhoudt climbed the Quill and joined Government Commissioner Alida Francis and taxi operator Wade Rivers for a full tour of the island – Zeelandia, Behind the Mountain, Upper and Lower Town, Oranjestad and White Wall.

The Government Commissioner invited the Governor to attend the 2023 Statia Day festivities. Although the visit was mostly private, Boekhoudt and Francis made use of the opportunity to discuss several important topics, including climate change, cultural and natural heritage and digitisation.

