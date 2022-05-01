At least one dead after heavy rainfall in Guadeloupe

POINTE-À-PITRE- At least one person was killed in heavy rain on the French-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe during the night from Friday to Saturday. According to local media reports, a total of 300mm fell in a few hours, more than during severe Hurricane Maria in the year 2017.

The dead man was found dead in his vehicle that had been submerged for several hours in a pond in the flooded area of the town of Abymes.

Worrisome

The regional prefecture still called the situation in and around Pointe-à-Pitre “worrying” several hours after the most severe showers. Emergency services performed 61 interventions to release residents from an approximate position.