At MPC: Plaque unveiled in memory of Grace Maccow 

SOUTH REWARD – On Tuesday, February 28, representatives of the board of HOCF, representatives of the Milton Peters College (MPC), family and friends of the late Grace Maccow gathered at MPC to make another contribution to education, school, youth, and community.

“The foundation found it important to have this done in the presence of her beloved family, and especially today (Tuesday, February 28) as it marks exactly one (1) year since she passed. We are honoured to commemorate Grace’s input, her enormous commitment, loyalty, and contribution towards the HOCF and the Sint Maarten Community.

Grace Maccow was among the founding members of the Help our Children Foundation (HOCF) and has contributed tremendously towards the goals for over 22 years, always dedicated to the organization’s cause.

“Grace was passionate about the youths and had a soft heart towards particularly the young and vulnerable in the community. She participated in projects such as the Child fest which has generated much needed funds for charitable organizations in the community.

AC’s and classroom

In collaboration with the Milton Peters College with the ongoing Keep a Cool Head project to provide 22 classrooms with air-condition (ACs) units, it was decided to donate ACs to three classrooms and in her memory, to adopt classroom C1 and dub it the GRACE MACCOW classroom.