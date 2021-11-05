5 November 2021 16:16 pm

Authorities expect more arrests in Kaya Platina robbery case

KRALENDIJK – The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) and the Public Prosecutor’s office BES are still investigating a robbery of a house in the Kaya Platina in the Nawati district.

The robbery took place on 10 October, and a firearm was used during the robbery. One person has in the meantime been arrested, the 45-year-old M.S.D.S.

Given the course of the investigation, the Ministry of Justice does not rule out the possibility that more arrests will take place in the near future.

