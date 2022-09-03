Auxiliary Home St. Eustatius celebrates 25th Anniversary

ORANJESTAD- The home for the elderly on St. Eustatius, the Auxiliary Home, has celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Government Commissioner Alida Francis and acting Government Commissioner Claudia Toet were present to celebrate the anniversary. Francis in her speech lauded what she referred to as superhuman efforts of director Sineida Paul-Suares and her staff during the COVID-pandemic. “They met the most harrowing times during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they never wavered in providing the best possible care for their wards and to protect them”.

The anniversary had a personal touch for the Government Commissioner as Francis’ aunt Christine Flanders, was one of the founding members of the institution, which plays a central role in Statia’s community. Francis also remembered the other founding members, such Laura Rose, Mary Euton and Cynthia Cicilia.

Growth

While Francis said she was proud of what had been achieved, the Home should also strive to continue to grow. “Not only in physical space, but also where it comes to facilities and modern technology”, the Commissioner said.