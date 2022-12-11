Bario festival Rincon attracts many visitors again

KRALENDIJK – The last Bario festival that was held this year and was also dedicated to the end of the year, was held on Saturday in the Rincon district.

The festival was organized at the popular Para Mira restaurant, where various stands were set up with food, drinks and other items for sale. As usual, there were also some musical performances.

Miss Bonaire, Ruby Pouchet and Miss Tourism Bonaire, Caroline Porras were also present at the Bario festival. Many tourists showed interest in a picture with the two Bonerian beauties.