Baseball club on Bonaire now also recognized training company















Fleurtje Veldkamp from ROA, together with members of the BWBF. Foto: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- The Bonaire Wolfpack Baseball Foundation (BWBF) since Monday is now also a ROA-recognized training company.

Thanks to the recognition and the presence of a recognized teacher, students of the Bonaire School Community, MBO department, are also allowed to do an internship at the Foundation.

Students from the Sports & Exercise (Sport & Beweging) program can do their internship at the Foundation.