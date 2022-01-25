Baseball club on Bonaire now also recognized training company

KRALENDIJK- The Bonaire Wolfpack Baseball Foundation (BWBF) since Monday is now also a ROA-recognized training company.
Thanks to the recognition and the presence of a recognized teacher, students of the Bonaire School Community, MBO department, are also allowed to do an internship at the Foundation.
Students from the Sports & Exercise (Sport & Beweging) program can do their internship at the Foundation.
