Bazalt Wonen signs LOI for Saba

THE BOTTOM – The Dutch housing corporation Bazalt Wonen signed the Letter of Intent for Saba yesterday, Thursday, January 25, 2024. This was done in the presence of State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization Alexandra van Huffelen.

An important part of the agreement is the realization of about 50 affordable rental and own homes up to and including 2030. The housing corporation has already been supporting the development of the social housing sector on Saba and Sint Eustatius for a while.

Further support for the coming years will be secured with the signing of the Letter of Intent.