BC Bonaire Intervenes: mandating temporarily with Island Secretary

KRALENDIJK – The Executive Council of Bonaire has decided to completely revise the delegation arrangement within the civil service. This decision was made on November 10, 2023.

During the comprehensive revision of the delegation arrangement, the delegation lies with the Island Secretary until, with the approval of the Executive Council, it is determined which authority is entrusted to the designated mandate holder. The delegation of the powers of the Lieutenant Governor remains in place.

The decision was formally made by the Executive Council with the aim of improving decision-making processes. “By gaining more control over these processes, insights are obtained as a basis for optimizing decision-making and improving service delivery,” said the Executive Council.

Dissatisfaction

ABC online media, however, understands that there is a lot of dissatisfaction within the new Executive Council about how certain processes within the civil service are running, leading to occasional decisions being made at the administrative level that the Executive Council does not support or that do not align with the intended policy.