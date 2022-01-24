BCN only communicated with tax advisors and administration offices about tax changes

KRALENDIJK – The Tax Office of the Caribbean Netherlands (B/CN) admits that it has not actively come forward with information about the reduction of, among other things, the tax-free allowance and the elderly allowance, ‘because it was never done in the past’.
B/CN writes this to ABC Online Media in response to questions to what extent the service has actively publicized the new amounts, which for most citizens will lead to the amount that they must pay to BCN per month and per year. .
“Legislative changes are always communicated with the VABB (Association of Administrative Offices and Tax Advisers Bonaire) and via Facebook. The annual change of the tax-free amount has not been explicitly brought to the attention because it is an automatic change resulting from the law. This has not happened in previous years when the tax-free sum has increased,” said a letter to Bonaire.nu
According to the service, the new amounts are always published on the B/CN website at the beginning of January, as is the case this year. In addition, the software suppliers have been informed so that they can take the changed tax-free amount into account.
Future
Incidentally, B/CN says it is thinking about communicating information more actively in the future. “We are looking at the possibility of publishing an overview of the most important (tax) changes on the B/CN site at the end of December from this year,” according to the tax authorities.
