Belastingdienst and KPCN will cooperate more closely with FIOD 

KRALENDIJK – The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) and the Dutch Caribbean Tax Authority (Belastingdienst, BCN) will receive reinforcement from the FIOD (Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service) in tackling money laundering and tax fraud. This was revealed during a working visit of FIOD to Bonaire.

During this visit, discussions were held with, among others, Island Governor Edison Rijna, BCN Director Anneke van den Breemer, and Deputy Commissioner Ronald Zwarter. All agreed that a more intensive cooperation on these subjects is of great importance.

Rijna: “Good supervision is important for stopping malpractice and for maintaining a healthy business climate,” Zwarter said: “Additional financial knowledge is indispensable for tackling financial economic crime and all partners are welcome in this regard.”

Combating fraud effectively

On behalf of the FIOD, Managing Director Niels Obbink said: “By joining forces and becoming active in the Dutch Caribbean with FIOD employees, we are strengthening the connection within the Kingdom. As a result, together with all our partners, we will be more effective in combating fiscal and financial fraud and tackling subversion.”