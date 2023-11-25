BES Islands soon to be mapped with current Height Data of the Netherlands (AHN)

KRALENDIJK – The Current Height Data of the Netherlands (AHN) is set to update the digital elevation map of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

These three islands, which became special municipalities of the Netherlands in 2010, will be overflown for the first time to collect both aerial photos and elevation data.

These data, soon to be publicly available, are of great importance to the islands. Firstly, they meet the legal obligation to work towards a BAG: the Basic Administration of Addresses and Buildings. Additionally, the collected data is valuable for nature monitoring and the development of nature and climate plans. Furthermore, they can serve as a reference for utility companies providing electricity or water, as well as for law enforcement by the police and fire department.

Budget

The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) has allocated a budget for data collection, and an agreement has been reached with Slagboom and Peeters Aerial Surveys for the flights. It is expected that all flights will be completed by the coming spring.