KRALENDIJK – The group of BES students who will continue their studies in the Netherlands will leave for the Netherlands next Monday.

The group departs Monday evening at 9 o’clock in the evening, but the intention is that everyone has already checked in around 7 o’clock in the evening so that it can be said goodbye to the family and friends present.

This year, the group of students will again be accommodated in the Netherlands and receive guidance from the Turan Goeloe organization.