‘Between Two Buns’ Staff gets vaccinated together

Owner/operator Ana Makaai together with her staff.

Kralendijk- The entire team of the popular breakfast & lunch spot on Bonaire, Between Two Buns, has been vaccinated together. On Bonaire, companies now have the option to register together for vaccination against Covid-19 and get vaccinated at the first time.

Yesterday was Between Two Buns’ turn. After the vaccination, the staff posed together in front of Between Two Buns, together with owner Ana Makaai.







Just as is the case with many restaurants, Between Two Buns has been hard hit by the various lockdowns. However, they keep operating with, among others, curb site pick-up service and special offers.

Chamber of Commerce

On Thursday the Chamber of Commerce will have an online seminar for employers, to speak about the importance of vaccination and the role of employers in encouraging their staff members to get vaccinated. Companies like Buddy Dive and now Between Two Bun have already given the example.