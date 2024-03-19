BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute in Bon Doet
KRALENDIJK – Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) teamed up with Kooyman, Total Safety First, and Keller Williams Real Estate for Bon Doet 2024, the largest volunteer action on the island organized by NGO Plataforma Boneiru in collaboration with the Oranje Fonds.
Volunteers from the organizations dedicated their time and efforts to various tasks, including painting, cleaning, and organizing archives. BHRO expressed gratitude for the commitment of these volunteers, emphasizing their vital role in advancing the organization’s mission to promote and protect human rights on the island. As volunteers themselves, they share a vision of a world where Human Rights are universally respected.
Committed
BHRO remains committed to sustainability and empowering its volunteer network, providing continuous training and support to ensure volunteers have the tools they need to make a difference.
Meer News
-
Bonaire
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute in Bon Doet
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute i...
-
Infrastructure
Road to Bonaire Airport closed for eleven nights for repair work
Road to Bonaire Airport closed for eleven nights f...
-
Advertisement
Studying in the Netherlands?
Studying in the Netherlands?
-
Economy
TCB at the ITB trade fair in Berlin
TCB at the ITB trade fair in Berlin
-
Healthcare
Verdict about ambulance flights Hospital Bonaire and Sarpa postponed
Verdict about ambulance flights Hospital Bonaire a...
-
Education
Education inspectorate positive about developments at Scholengemeenschap Bonaire
Education inspectorate positive about developments...
-
Nature
Protecting (Dutch) Caribbean Reefs from Unomia stolonifera
Protecting (Dutch) Caribbean Reefs from Unomia sto...
-
Saba
Saba Spash plans activities in connection to World Water day
Saba Spash plans activities in connection to World...
Meer News
-
Bonaire
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute in Bon Doet
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute i...
-
Infrastructure
Road to Bonaire Airport closed for eleven nights for repair work
Road to Bonaire Airport closed for eleven nights f...
-
Advertisement
Studying in the Netherlands?
Studying in the Netherlands?
-
Economy
TCB at the ITB trade fair in Berlin
TCB at the ITB trade fair in Berlin
-
Healthcare
Verdict about ambulance flights Hospital Bonaire and Sarpa postponed
Verdict about ambulance flights Hospital Bonaire a...
-
Education
Education inspectorate positive about developments at Scholengemeenschap Bonaire
Education inspectorate positive about developments...
-
Nature
Protecting (Dutch) Caribbean Reefs from Unomia stolonifera
Protecting (Dutch) Caribbean Reefs from Unomia sto...
-
Saba
Saba Spash plans activities in connection to World Water day
Saba Spash plans activities in connection to World...
Meer Bonaire
-
Bonaire
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute in Bon Doet
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute i...
-
News
Fundashon Mariadal opens its doors for International Kidney Day
Fundashon Mariadal opens its doors for Internation...
-
Airlift
Z-Air welcomes new aircraft from the United States
Z-Air welcomes new aircraft from the United States
Meer Events
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
-
News
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in Bonaire
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in ...
-
News
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Media Marketplace
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Me...