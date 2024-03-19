Bonaire BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute in Bon Doet Redactie 2024-03-19 - 1 minuten leestijd

The volunteers posing together: Photo BHRO

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) teamed up with Kooyman, Total Safety First, and Keller Williams Real Estate for Bon Doet 2024, the largest volunteer action on the island organized by NGO Plataforma Boneiru in collaboration with the Oranje Fonds.

Volunteers from the organizations dedicated their time and efforts to various tasks, including painting, cleaning, and organizing archives. BHRO expressed gratitude for the commitment of these volunteers, emphasizing their vital role in advancing the organization’s mission to promote and protect human rights on the island. As volunteers themselves, they share a vision of a world where Human Rights are universally respected.

Committed

BHRO remains committed to sustainability and empowering its volunteer network, providing continuous training and support to ensure volunteers have the tools they need to make a difference.