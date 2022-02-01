Bids received for Passenger Board Bridges at SXM airport















File photo of the removal of the Passenger Board Bridges at PJIA in 2020. Photo: PJIAE

PHILIPSBURG- Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) has completed another critical milestone for the supply of Passenger Boarding Bridges, a major item for the Sint Maarten Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project.

Three bids were received, ranging from US$ 2.8 M to US$ 4.4 M.

The process is being followed according to the World Bank’s procurement regulations. In this instance, bidders were required to submit their bids via email to the PJIAE’s Project Management Unit, with a deadline of 2:00 pm on January 25, 2022.

Packages

The Sint Maarten Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project consists of eight major packages which include a mix of one Works Package and seven Equipment Packages.