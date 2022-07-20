20 juli 2022 06:12 am

Big plans for Bonaire Music Festival this year

KRALENDIJK- The Bonaire Music Festival, which will be organized between September 22 and 25, will be set up bigger this than was the case before.

According to the organizers, during the festival, various musical groups from both the island itself and beyond will perform. That became apparent earlier this week from a first meeting for the press, in which the plans were revealed.

The festival will take place over several days in the area in front of the Kralendijk stadium. It is also the intention to offer something for different types of audience. The intention is to organize something for the younger audience as well.

