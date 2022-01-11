11 January 2022 16:30 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Police Reports

Big traffic jam in Centre of Kralendijk on Monday

270

  • 8
    Shares
Big traffic jam in Centre of Kralendijk on Monday
The entire Kaya Corona was backed up for a long time after the accident. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- Traffic in the centre of Kralendijk came to a complete standstill on Monday around noon, due to a collision on the roundabout of the Sùrnan di Roosendaal.

Although the roundabout is normally already a huge bottleneck, around noon, the motorists now got stuck for a long time. Although the damage was limited, it took some time for the cars involved to clear the roundabout and traffic to resume.

Also read:







en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish