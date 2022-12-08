Big turnout for Saba Strongest, segments added

THE BOTTOM- Some 80 sports enthusiasts took part in the second edition of the annual ‘Saba Strongest competition’ at the Johan Cruyff Court on Thursday, December 1. This year, there were more teams, more individual participants, a new segment and added elements.

A well-received addition this year was the Power Hour, a lifting session with five female and 10 male participants. The overall female lifting winner was Joy-Ann Robinson. James Granger won the male lightweight lifting competition and Gideon Wilson in the male heavyweight section.

In the cross fit segment, the 21 female and male participants did a series of exercises such as burpees, push-ups, sit-ups, box jumps and skip ropes. The men had to a higher number of exercises than the females. The overall male winner was Shurendy Whitfield (4 min 40 sec), followed in second place by Allan Carolina (4:43) and Alejandro Londoño Garcia with 4:48.

First place in the cross fit females was Alexis Charles (4:07), second Eefje Vorage (4:34) and third Angie Ignacio (4:48). Honourable mention received Niza Hassell of the Coast Guard group that participated at Saba’s Strongest. She completed the series of cross fit exercises in 4:37. Prizes were sponsored by S’Mikes Gym and Fun Free Fitness.

Ten teams participated in the group segment with obstacle course. New elements were added to the obstacle course, including wall climbing, an ice bath and tire stacking. The winner was the team of the Police Force which completed the course in 1 minute and 54 seconds.

The competition part of Saba Strongest was preceded by a family fun event whereby children and their parents took part in several activities, such as the obstacle course. This part of the program also had a good turn-out.

Saba Day

Saba Strongest, held on the eve of Saba Day, was organized by the Public Health and Sports Department, in collaboration with Fit with Lee and S’Mikes Gym. Saba Strongest fits in the overall goal of the Public Entity Saba to get the community to be active and to have a healthy lifestyle.

Joelyn Robinson of the Public Health and Sports Department thanked the community for their support. “We had a big turnout and we hope to make Saba Strongest even bigger next year with the participation of the Marines,” she said.