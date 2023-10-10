Bike Team of KPCN Strengthened

KRALENDIJK – Recently, the bike team of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force has been reinforced with five recently certified officers. Additionally, KPCN has also received a total of six new bicycles.

With this reinforcement, the bike team now has six identifiable police bikes, bringing the total number of bikes available to the force to 14. According to KPCN, this will result in more police visibility on the roads of Bonaire.

The Bike Team has been in existence since 2009 and consists of certified officers who undergo special training provided by bike instructor Suandy Clarenda to effectively respond as bikers when necessary. The goal is to increase the visibility of the police.

One of the biggest advantages of a bike team is its mobility. Officers can quickly turn around and easily maneuver through crowds, narrow alleys, and streets. “That’s why the bike team is perfect for patrolling during the cruise season or other activities where many people are on the streets. If something happens, they can easily move to areas that are blocked off or where cars cannot (quickly) reach. Furthermore, they are highly visible and approachable. This brings the police closer to the public,” says KPCN about the bike team.

Regatta

According to KCPN, the bike team will also be actively visible on local roads during the Regatta Festival.