Bizzy B 5K with record number participants

SABA—Saba can look back at a very successful run and walk event on Saturday, November 6. The third edition of the Bizzy B 5K broke records with 215 participants, a true community event with more than 10 per cent of the total population participating.

The Bizzy B 5K continues to grow. The second edition earlier this year had 178 participants. The event was organized by Jochem Batstra, in collaboration with the Saba Triathlon Foundation. A fourth edition is planned for first quarter of next year.

Adult participants ran and/or walked 5 kilometer through The Bottom: two laps from the Saba Electric Company (SEC) towards Well’s Bay and back. The finish was in front of the popular bakery Bizzy B location in The Bottom. The children and some adult participants did one lap of 2.5 kilometer.

The top three overall male winners of the Bizzy B 5K were: Alwin Hylkema, Peter Johnson and James Granger. The top three overall female winners were: Eefje Vorage, Quirine Hakkaart and Hester van Haalen. Melle Bergwerff and Mia Johnson were the two overall winners of the 2.5K children’s run. The youngest participant was Noah Swaanepoel (6) and the eldest Sip Swierstra (76).

“I am very content with the high turnout. Onwards to the next record,” said organizer Batstra, who thanked the five sponsors: the Saba Triathlon Foundation, the Public Entity Saba, Bizzy B, Chez Bubba and Body, Mind and Spirit (BMS). He also thanked the Saba Red Cross for helping to keep Saba healthy and safe. The Bizzy B event fits in a healthy lifestyle that Saba aspires and actively promotes.