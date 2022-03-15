Blackout hits Aruba around noon on Tuesday

ORANJESTAD- The island of Aruba on Tuesday confronted is batteling a blackout on Tuesday. From around 11.30 in the morning, power was lost on the whole island.

Princess Beatrix International Airport was one of the first to regain power around noon. However, issues caused by the outage still had an impact on some departing flights, which could not all depart on time.

Around 12.45 Santa Cruz, Paradera, Sabana Berde and a part of Oranjestad regained power. However, according to WEB, it could be late afternoon before all neighborhoods will have power once again.