Boards of Financial Supervision Visit the Netherlands to Discuss Sustainable Public Finances

THE HAGUE – The Boards of financial supervision recently visited the Netherlands to engage in crucial discussions regarding sustainable public finances.

During their productive meetings with government officials, audit institutions, and legislative bodies, the Boards emphasized the importance of reducing debt levels and increasing investments for economic recovery in Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten. They highlighted the need for budget surpluses starting in 2024 and underscored the significance of comprehensive reforms and efforts to enhance tax compliance. Responsible fiscal management and strategic investments were identified as key factors for economic strengthening and future prosperity.

Financial Management

Financial management remains a priority for the public entities of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, with progress being made in Bonaire and Sint Eustatius while Saba focuses on maintaining its current level. The Boards reiterated the challenges faced in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and highlighted the importance of financial supervision in achieving sustainable and healthy public finances. The successful visit, led by Chairperson Lidewijde Ongering, marked a milestone as the Boards work towards supporting economic growth and stability in the region.

