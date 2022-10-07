Boat found | advertisement

The fishing boat below was found near Malmok, Bonaire. If you know who is the owner of this boat, the harbor master of Bonaire would like to get in touch with you. You can call 00599 718151 or email bonairepilots@bonairegov.com
