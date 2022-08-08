Body found floating at North Coast Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday shortly after noon, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) received a report of a body floating on the north coast.

It turns out to be the body of a man, which was already in an advanced state of decomposition. According to KPCN, it is striking that no one has been reported missing on the island. The identity of the person found is therefore unknown until now.

The body of the deceased has since been seized and further investigations are underway to determine the identity of the man.

KPCN calls on residents to report with information if they are aware of the disappearance of a man.