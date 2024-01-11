BOG and Chamber of Commerce with unique promotion for local entrepreneurs

Kralendijk – Bonaire Overheidgebouwen NV (BOG) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KvK) are giving Bonairean entrepreneurs the opportunity through a unique promotion to qualify for the operation of one of the three kiosks at the new recreational park between Chogogo Beach Resort and Den Laman Condominiums. On January 9, 2024, these two organizations signed a cooperation agreement.

The aim of this collaboration is to stimulate entrepreneurship, to give a boost to the economy of Bonaire and to give new and existing entrepreneurs space and knowledge for further development. Interested parties can fill in a form digitally via the Chamber of Commerce website, or use the QR code below. In addition, the presentation and motivation of the business plan must be uploaded via the form together with a CV. For more information and assistance in completing the form, please email the Center for Entrepreneurship of the Chamber of Commerce via email ondernemerschap@kvkbonaire.com or call +5997175595. You can participate in the promotion until January 31, 2024.

From all entries, a team of industry professionals and stakeholders will choose 5 entries to participate in the grand final: a ‘Shark Tank’ style event, where the 3 final winners will be announced. A starting capital of USD 5,000 is available as an incentive from BOG for each kiosk. To ensure the success of these entrepreneurs and to increase knowledge of entrepreneurship, the Chamber of Commerce Bonaire will provide guidance and participation in the Chamber of Commerce Academy through the Center for Entrepreneurship.

Building bridges together

“Let’s promote cooperation and build bridges together for Bonaire,” said Chamber of Commerce director Phar Martha. BOG director Adely Susana-Jansen says happily: “We are very happy that with this campaign we can contribute to the economy of our island and give local entrepreneurs a boost in this way. We can proudly say that the park was made possible for and by our own people.”

Link to the form:

https://bonaire.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8Bw7CL0QQQUVA6q