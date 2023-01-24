24 januari 2023 07:57 am

Bon Bida health center talks to Fire Service about role of healthy eating

Van der Wardt seen during her presentation at BKCN. Photo: Bon Bida

KRALENDIJK- Dietician Lucinda Van der Wardt of Bon Bida health center has recently facilitated an interactive presentation about the importance of healthy food at the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Brigade (BKCN).

The presentation fits in with the promotion of a healthy lifestyle among BKCN employees. In her presentations, Van der Wardt shows, among other things, how much sugar people ingest in foods which are not seen as sweet or sugary.

In shape

For active professions, such as those in the fire service, it is of course important that employees are in good shape. A lot of emphasis is also placed on this during the selection and training of new employees.

