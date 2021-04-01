Bon Bida Health now offers fast Fit2Fly COVID Testing













Covid tests can now be processed faster and cheaper. Photo: ABC Online Media

Kralendijk- By investing in the setup of a Covid testing center for residents and visitors alike, Bon Bida Health Center over the past weeks has been able to assist over a 1000 persons already with the necessary Covid tests for travel purposes.

While the Health Center at first depended on laboratories in Curaçao and Aruba to analyze test swabs, they now have their own PCR test machines, leading to a (much) faster analysis. This in turn also leads to lower prices.







“We initially started small, but we had to scale up relatively quick to meet the demand”, says Bon Bida owner Robert Smaal.

Local Jobs

The setting up of the test facility in the meantime has also created 15 new jobs on the island. According to Smaal, Bon Bida Bonaire due to their multi-lingual employees can assist customers in no less than 6 different languages. “This makes the whole experience a pleasant one”, says Smaal.