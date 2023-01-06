Bonaire again shows healthy tourism figures

KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire TCB reports that in December 2022 a total of 17162 ‘stayover’ guests have visited the island.

This is an increase of more than 23 percent from the 14,000 stayover visitors recorded before the pandemic in December 2019. The European market showed a higher percentage of visitors than any other registered market. Bonaire has seen a positive development from the two main markets.

There were a total of 5583 visitors from the United States (33%) and 7319 tourists from the Netherlands (43%). The neighboring island of Curaçao played an important role with the arrival of a total of 1694 visitors to Bonaire, representing 10% of all arrivals.

Several secondary markets, including Aruba, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Colombia and Switzerland, maintained the same market share as in November.

Duration of stay

The average length of stay on Bonaire for visitors from the United States is seven nights, while visitors from the Netherlands stayed an average of fourteen nights on our island. In addition, most people who come to our island are adults between 45 and 65 years old.

In November 2022, Bonaire was visited by a total of 25 cruise ships, with a total of 53054 passengers on board.