Bonaire airport strives to deploy wheelchair lift

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire’s Flamingo airport is striving to acquire a wheelchair lift, so that passengers who depend on a wheelchair will have a completely different experience, when boarding or deplaning at the airport.
That is what the Commercial Director of the airport, Onno de Jong, told his audience on Friday during the presentation of tourism figures for the first quarter of 2022. “We were already negotiating the purchase, but unfortunately in the end we were unable to secure the vehicle.
Wish list
Still, the specialized vehicle remains high on the airport’s wish list. Bonaire International Airport, behind the scenes is working on various improvements to the current facilities.
Although the airport had a hard time in 2020 and 2021, passenger numbers have been on the rise for some time now. The outlook for the rest of the year is positive, as is the number of flights to the island from Europe and the United States.
