Bonaire and Air Handling Services win Delta Station of the Year award

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire and the Air Handling Services Bonaire (AHSB) team have won a major award from Delta Airlines as Station of the Year.

Bonaire and the AHSB team was chosen from a group of ten airports, which fall into the same category as Flamingo Airport.

“I am so happy that we were able to achieve this as Bonaire and as an AHSB team,” says manager Ilyantha Lourens. “I want to thank the whole team for their efforts and the great award”.

AHSB is responsible for the handling of various airlines on the island and especially the American carriers that visit the island. They usually set high standards, which means that local staff must undergo regular training. Airports and handlers are always assessed by the airlines on various points, such as friendliness, efficiency and the on-time performance achieved at the various stations.

