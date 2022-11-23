Bonaire and Aruba sign MoU for combating domestic violence and child abuse

KRALENDIJK – The Public Entity Bonaire and the government of Aruba signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday afternoon, with which the parties will commit themselves over the next three years to closer cooperation in realizing a safe place for victims of domestic violence and child abuse.

The cooperation between the FJC on Bonaire and the FJC on Aruba monitors, among other things, the allocation of resources such as for the organization of training courses, seminars and meetings in close cooperation with other initiatives in the Caribbean and Dutch area, but also regulates the exchange of knowledge and experience through exchange programs.

Renovation

Last week the go-ahead was given for the renovation of the former community center in Antriol into the Bonairean FJC, which will be referred to on Bonaire as the ‘Sentro pa Seguridat di Famia’. A partnership between the various partners in the chain dealing with the topics of domestic violence, abuse or exploitation. Attendees could get an idea of ​​the future building through a 3D presentation.

Commissioner Nina den Heyer is grateful for the support and cooperation received. “I want to thank everyone who believed in this project and worked to make it all a reality. We all know how painful it can be for the victim to have to tell his or her story again at every instance. With the arrival of the Family Justice Center, this is no longer necessary. The victim can now receive the right assistance in one go”.

End goal

According to Den Heyer, Bonaire is one step further towards the final goal with the arrival of the building. The delivery of the Family Justice Center on Bonaire is planned for the fall of 2023.