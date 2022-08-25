Bonaire announces US flight schedule for upcoming months

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is announcing the flight schedules from American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines for the upcoming months.

American Airlines current flight schedule through December 12th, 2022 is three weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from Miami, Florida. Starting December 14th, 2022 through January 7th, 2023 there will be daily flights to the island. Also, during this period the aircraft will be a Boeing 737 offering additional capacity in both Business Class and Main Cabin. January 9th, 2023 the flight schedule will go back to three weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday with A319 Jet.

Currently through December 16th, 2022; Delta has a weekly Saturday flight scheduled to Bonaire from Atlanta, Georgia, and this weekly flight will increase to five flights per week from December 17th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023. The flights will be on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Then the flight schedule will be two weekly flights on Wednesday and Saturday from January 9th, 2023 to March 8th, 2023.

Newark

The flight from Newark, New Jersey with United Airlines is currently on hiatus and will resume on October 29th, 2022, while flights out of Houston, Texas will remain with a weekly flight to Bonaire on Saturday with return flight on Sunday.

The additional flights are already online and can be booked for the upcoming months.