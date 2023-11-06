6 november 2023 09:41 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Sports

Bonaire Baseball Stars return to Bonaire with cup

87

Lots of people came to the airport to welcome the youngsters. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – The players of Bonaire Baseball Stars have returned to Bonaire as champions. On Sunday, November 5, the team was welcomed by a crowd of people at Flamingo Airport upon their arrival from the Dominican Republic. 

The team comprises boys aged from 9 to 12, although the tournament was originally intended for children between 10 and 12. Despite having several 9-year-old players, Bonaire performed so well that they made it to the final against Venezuela. 

Upon their return, the young baseball players were greeted by enthusiastic supporters, family members, and even local politicians like Deputy Clark Abraham and former Deputy Hennyson Thielman.

