Bonaire Bicycle Club Hosts Mountain Bike Weekend

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire Bicycle Club is gearing up for an action-packed weekend of mountain biking on April 1st and 2nd, 2023. On Saturday, April 1st, the club will host a kids bike experience on the old soccer field of Rudy Boezem. The following day, on Sunday, April 2nd, a cross-country mountain bike race will take place around Seru Largu for juniors and adults.

The kids’ bike experience will feature a challenging mountain bike trail suitable for children of all ages. The event will kick off at 5:00 pm, and various games and activities will take place on and around the course. Children can bring their own bikes, and participation is free. In case your child does not have a bike, the organization has a few bikes available for rent. Refreshments will be provided for all participants.

On Sunday, April 2nd, the real fun begins with a cross-country mountain bike race around Seru Largu for juniors (aged 12-18 years) and adults. Two routes will be laid out: a fun route and a route for elite riders. The races will start at 8:00 am sharp, atop Seru Largu.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and participate in this exciting event or cheer on the competitors. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in on the fun.

