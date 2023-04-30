Bonaire bids farewell to Edison Rijna as Island Governor

KRALENDIJK – On Friday evening, the people of Bonaire could say goodbye to Edison Rijna as Lieutenant Governor of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB). The activity took place in Wilhelminapark.

“We thank Edison Rijna for the years we worked together. Edison’s goal was to move Bonaire forward and he achieved that. We wish Edison the best of luck in his new career. At any time we are ready to help him if that needed. Bonaire has a lot of potential. Thanks for the good work!”, commissioner James Kroon said in a speech.

Island Secretary Christopher Frans also praised the departing Governor: “Edison has always fought for a better Bonaire. He is an open person who everyone could talk to. He is someone who dares to make decisions. I learned a lot from him. A person with attention for everyone”, says Frans.

Grateful

Edison Rijna thanked everyone for their support over the years. “I was able to fulfill a dream of mine for 9 years by being Island Governor of Bonaire. I took office a lot younger, and certainly with a smoother face. Today I am leaving a lot older and with a beard. My grandmother said, before I started the position, that she didn’t want me to work in the administration building. It wasn’t until I worked there that I understood her comments from before. You never have a day off and you can’t even be sick for a day. You’re always running from one issue to the next” , said Rijna.

Rijna also spoke about his father, Eddy Rijna, who recently passed away. “My father Eddy is no longer there to see me resign from my position as island governor. Nor is my wife and mother of my children, who assisted me at the start of this position.” Rijna also thanked his current partner, his children for their patience, his brothers and sisters and everyone else who supported him during his years as Island Governor.