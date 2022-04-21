KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in collaboration with travel organization TUI, will bring the island even better to the attention of potential visitors in The Netherlands.
As part of the project, Tui cars have been fitted with pictures of the island. “This partnership with TUI is a unique way to showcase the colourful features of Bonaire, increasing the visibility of our island with a Caribbean flair. We wish the TUI travel agents a lot of driving pleasure and hope to inspire Dutch holidaymakers to come and discover our pristine island full of colour, nature and adventure” said TCB director Miles Mercera at the presentation of the brightly coloured cars.
Joint promotion
Incidentally, not only Bonaire is part of the project; Aruba and Curaçao also participate to jointly promote the ABC islands. “A great way to work together as neighbouring islands,” Mercera said on the occasion of the cars.
Also read:
- Adopt a Sea Turtle nest
- SXM Police officers participate in mediation workshop
- Registered Nurse specialized in Psychiatry Sint Maarten
- Bonaire-branded cars from TUI should lure even more visitors to the island
- Public Health Bonaire organizes Self-Test Drive-thru
- Youngsters debate discrimination and racism
- Saba works on Tourism Master Plan
- Bonaire’s COVID figures have gone down over past week
- Corporate Governance Compliance Officer Sint Maarten | Vacancy
- Vacancy Chef| Line Cook | Pizza Chef Bonaire ￼
- Vacancy Bartender | Waiters Bonaire
- Help with online income tax return 2021
- Vacancy Supervisor Airport Operations Statia
- Wamos Air operates flights for TUI
- Second Whale and dolphin research program starts in Caribbean