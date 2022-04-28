Bonaire celebrates Dia di Antriol

KRALENDIJK- On Wednesday, in addition to King’s Day, Bonaire also celebrated Dia di Antriol. Various speakers commemorated the lustrum of the celebration of the day of the district, which recently also introduced their own flag and anthem.
On behalf of the Public Entity, among others, Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna and Deputy Nina den Heyer spoke to those present at the celebration.
The day had an extra festive touch due to the fact that the initiator of the day of Antriol, Lupe Martis-Dortalina, received a royal award herself yesterday.
