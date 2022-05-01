Bonaire celebrates Dia di Rincon in a grand way

De colors used in the costumes this year were beautiful | photo Inge Poorthuis

KRALENDIJK – After the festivities around the Dia di Rincon in 2020 and 2021 could not take place due to the measures surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the Dia di Rincon was celebrated in a big way this year.

The first festivities already start on the eve of the Dia di Rincon and some party goers were still on their feet 24 hours later. After the official ceremonies, the cultural festivities also started early on Saturday.

Although it was already fairly busy with visitors around noon, Rincon seemed to be really packed in the early evenings, when the various dance groups and traditional Simadan passed through the streets. The parades seemed bigger than the years before the Corona pandemic.

Sold out

Many visitors from Aruba and Curaçao had difficulty finding a place to visit Bonaire this year. This resulted in fewer visitors from the two neighbouring islands. Flights from EZ Air and Divi Divi have been sold out for weeks for the days around the Dia di Rincon.