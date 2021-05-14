Bonaire Chamber back to Normal Opening Hours















Kralendijk- As of Friday, May 14, The Chamber of Commerce will be open again at normal hours from Friday, May 14, 2021. During working days, the office is open from 8:00 to 12:00 and from 13:00 to 16:00 to receive customers. The Chamber of Commerce is open on Fridays from 08:00 to 16:00.

The Chamber keeps recommending customers to make as much use as possible of the possibilities to contact us by e-mail so that physical visits are limited.



COVID-19 measures







The Chamber of Commerce allows a maximum of 5 customers in the lobby at the same time, hands must be disinfected and a minimum distance of 1.5 meters from others must be kept. In addition, wearing a mouth mask is also mandatory. You are also requested to use a debit card or online payment as your preferred payment option in the context of hygiene.