Bonaire Comes out of Lockdown

Island Governor Edison Rijna giving explaining the new measures related to Risk Level 4

Kralendijk- Starting tomorrow, the Covid Risk Level on Bonaire will go down from Risk Level 5 to Risk Level 4. This means that the strictest measures, such as closure of non essential business and a daily curfew will no longer be necessary.

Restaurants are allowed to open daily till 10PM and can sell alcoholic beverages again. Gyms and casinos can also reopen again.







Thankful

Island Governor Edison Rijna said he was thankful for the good cooperation from residents. He also said to be happy that an increasing number of residents had decided to vaccinate. “This has also helped to turn the situation around”, said Reina. Currently over 11,000 residents have already received at least one vaccine shot.

Now that the Risk Level is down to 4, the island can gradually receive more tourists.