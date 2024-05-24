Consumer Affairs
Bonaire Consumers Proven Right About Chemical Taste in Eggs
24-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – After complaints about a chemical taste in locally produced eggs became a trending topic on social media on the island, an investigation by Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó Boneiru (FTPKB) confirmed the issue.
The problem was traced to Punta Blanka Farms, where a worker accidentally used the disinfectant Creoline near the eggs, causing the taste and smell to seep into the porous shells.
Punta Blanka has since destroyed all affected eggs and, in collaboration with FTPKB, implemented new measures to ensure quality and food safety, including production and expiration date stamps on eggs within four months.
