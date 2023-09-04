Bonaire Day 2023 Program

KRALENDIJK – The annual celebration of Bonaire Day, which takes place on Wednesday, September 6th, is themed “Huntu Nos ta Forma un Komunidat, Together we form a community” this year.

In a press release from the Public Entity of Bonaire, emphasis is placed on the presence of no less than 75 different nationalities on the island, and this rich cultural diversity will be celebrated in grand style.

On September 5th, there will be a pre-program at Wilhelmina Square, next to El Mundo Restaurant, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The pre-program promises to be a festive evening with performances by local music and entertainment bands such as Grupo Formashon Musikal Krioyo (FMK), Farley’s Entertainment Band, and Grupo ESO.

Program

On Wednesday, September 6th, the official program begins at 9:00 AM with a protocol session lasting until 12:00 PM.

After the official opening, the day continues with a cultural program. During the cultural program, there will also be a Simadan dance, starting at Kas di Regatta at 2:00 PM and ending with a dancing parade at Wilhelmina Square. Participation in the Simadan parade is strongly encouraged.

At 6:45 PM, Deputy in charge of culture, James Kroon, will give a speech, and there will be various performances. The group “Magic Sound” will close the evening. This year, no less than 75 stands have registered for the event.

All residents and visitors of Bonaire are warmly invited to participate in this celebration of unity and diversity.