Bonaire disaster response team holds exercise at Curoil facility

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire’s disaster response team will reenact a fuel disaster together with Curoil Depot Hato. This large-scale disaster drill (after) at Curoil Depot Hato will take place Wednesday afternoon, September 13, 2023, from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m.

By reenacting a fire, the disaster response team wants to train the crisis approach as realistically as possible. Due to safety concerns, during the exercise Kaya Gob. N. Debrot will be partially closed off at the Boat Yard until Zhung Kong Supermarket. A detour will be established via Kaya Nijmegen, Kaya Den Haag, Kaya Diamanta and Kaya Breda. Given WEB’s location in the so-called impact area of this exercise, WEB employees will have to briefly leave WEB’s premises.

In this practical exercise, extras will be used as wounded persons in order to conduct an exercise as realistic as possible. Furthermore, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), – and the Dutch Caribbean Fire Department (BKCN) will be visibly present. The Red Cross will support the ambulances.

The exercise is being organized by Cuijpers Consultancy on behalf of the Public Entity of Bonaire and Curoil. Every year the disaster team of the OLB organizes a large-scale disaster drill to be well prepared in case of a calamity.