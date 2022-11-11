Bonaire expands payment options for the visitor entry tax

KRALENDIJK– The payment of the Visitor Entry Tax prior to arrival has become easier with additional payment options. As of today, visitors have the option to also pay via iDEAL, this option is especially popular in the Netherlands. Also, the option to pay via PayPal, and Apple Pay will be available soon.

Visitors are encouraged to pay the entry tax in advance. Have your QR code in hand upon arrival and make use of the “Happy lane” which is considered the fast lane upon arrival.

Since July 1st, 2022, the island’s current ‘room tax’ and rental ‘car tax’ were replaced by a $75 per visit tourist tax, which will continue to support the island’s infrastructure, tourism product, eco efforts and education. The tax applies to all non-residents 13 and older entering Bonaire. Non-residents aged 12 and under and residents of the former Netherlands Antilles are required to pay a $10 per visit fee.

The mandatory tax can be paid digitally on www.BonaireIsland.com. For any questions or more Information, please email taxsupport@bonairevisitortax.com.