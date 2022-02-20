- 8Shares
KRALENDIJK- Bonaire on Saturday experienced their first blackout on Saturday, when power was interrupted shortly before noon.
After about 4.5 hours, the first neighbourhoods and essential services, started receiving power from WEB again. It took till about 6.30 in the evening for the last neighbourhood to be connected to the grid again.
So far, it is not know what has caused the outage. According to WEB, they are still looking into this.
Informed
WEB on Saturday did a good job keeping their customers updated. Not only was the initial blackout communicated on among others Social Media, but the company kept posting updates, so that customers knew what they could expect.
Also read:
- Fata morgana of electric flight Perfect Excuse not to do anything about current cost of Air Travel
- Art Exhibition with Rainforest paintings by Saba’s Heleen Cornet
- Bonaire experiences first island-wide blackout of the year on Saturday
- Many complaints about medicine distribution Bonaire
- Statia further eases COVID-19 measures
- Vacature Domeinbeheerder Sint Eustatius
- Arrested customs official released
- Clyde van Putten hopeful that Van Huffelen will visit Statia with ‘Open Mind’
- Saba no longer requires testing for day-trippers
- New tip line KPCN
- Much interest in consultation hours National Ombudsman and Children’s Ombudsman
- Central Dialogue brings Agreement of Kralendijk to the attention of Van Huffelen
- Ton Rooijers new director business operations Court of Justice
- STENAPA Plans Fun Activities during Whale Watching Event
- Dogs attack a three-year-old toddler and cause serious bite wounds