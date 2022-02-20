Bonaire experiences first island-wide blackout of the year on Saturday













KRALENDIJK- Bonaire on Saturday experienced their first blackout on Saturday, when power was interrupted shortly before noon.

After about 4.5 hours, the first neighbourhoods and essential services, started receiving power from WEB again. It took till about 6.30 in the evening for the last neighbourhood to be connected to the grid again.

So far, it is not know what has caused the outage. According to WEB, they are still looking into this.

Informed

WEB on Saturday did a good job keeping their customers updated. Not only was the initial blackout communicated on among others Social Media, but the company kept posting updates, so that customers knew what they could expect.