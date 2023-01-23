Bonaire Film Association Established: A Historic Day for the Audiovisual Sector

KRALENDIJK – On Friday January 20, 2023, the Bonaire Film Association was officially established, marking a historic step for the audiovisual sector on Bonaire.

The association, with Raynel Cecilia as President, Erick Alvarez as Secretary, and David Martinus as Treasurer, has as its main goal to represent and protect the film industry on Bonaire. Additionally, the association aims to promote cooperation among its members and strengthen the position of its participants in the sector.

For more information and to become a member of the Bonaire Film Association, please contact one of the board members.

